Health listings, starting Dec. 30

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. HHCSeniorServices.org

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11 a.m. to noon. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. HHCSeniorServices.org

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

BRISTOL

SKINCARE SECRETS. 5 to 9 p.m. Learn how to bring back and maintain your holiday glow. Dr. Victoria Biondi, 122 Maple St., Bristol. Register. (860) 583-1800.