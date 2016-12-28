Miscellaneous listings, starting Dec. 30

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

BRISTOL

‘MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS.’ 7 p.m. Film starring Judy Garland. Presented by Hollywood at the Bijou. The Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. Refreshments, popcorn available. (860) 583-6309. PreserveHollywood.org

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. RedCrossBlood.org

OTHER

27TH ANNUAL KWANZAA CELEBRATION. Presented by the Queen Ann Nzinga Center. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Celebration of the holiday that encourages the traditional values of family, community, responsibility, commerce, and self-improvement. Open to people of all ages, races, cultures, and faiths. Trinity-on-Main, 69 Main St., New Britain. $15, general admission. $10, seniors and youth.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

BRISTOL

SINGLES NEW YEAR’S PARTY. Held by Social Connections. 8 p.m. Join the festivities. Dress to impress. BYOB and appetizer/dessert to share. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. $10. If you don’t bring food, extra $5. Reserve. (860) 582-8229.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY. Held by Knights of Columbus, Council 35, Bristol. Buffet style. Cash bar. Entertainment, DJ. Knights of Columbus Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $40 per person. $60 per couple. (860) 940-3847.

11TH ANNUAL CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ring in the New Year celebrating cultures and traditions from Denmark and other places around the world. Create confetti, masks, noisemakers, and a visit from Father Time. Music, dancing. March in a New Year’s Parade at 11:30 a.m. After, gather in Imagine Nation Times Square and count down for the ball drop at noon. Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Admission, $12 per person, $6 for members. www.ImagineNation.org

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

SOUTHINGTON

‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR.’ 6 p.m. Film starring Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. RSVP. BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023. Refreshments courtesy of Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

PLAINVILLE

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. 5 p.m. Held by Social Connections. Waxy O’Connor’s Irish Pub, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

PLAINVILLE

MOHEGAN SUN BUS TRIP. Held by Plainville AARP Chapter 4146. Leave Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville at 8 a.m. sharp. Returns around 5:30 p.m. $25. Reservations. (860) 747-1732.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

OTHER

INAUGURATION PARTY. 7 to 11 p.m. Bristol, Terryville, Southington, Thomaston, Burlington, Harwinton, Wolcott residents are invited. Everyone is invited, regardless of party affiliation. Food by Greer’s, cash bar (beer and wine), DJ, selfie station, replay of Inauguration. More. The Lyceum of Terryville, 181 Main St., Plymouth. $20 in advance. $25 at the door. Go to Eventbrite.com, or email carapavalock@gmail.com, or call or text, (860) 754-444-8803. Held by the Bristol Republican Town Committee.

FEB. 18, 19

BRISTOL

32ND ANNUAL BRISTOL HOME AND BUSINESS EXPO. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

BRISTOL

MARDI GRAS 2017. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. BYOB. Food. Bourbon tasting. Live entertainment. Music. Dancing. Masks encouraged. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. $30 per person. (860) 589-5597, (860) 583-8170.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.