Obituaries: Genevieve P. Wentland

Genevieve P. Wentland of Bristol, widow of Emil F. Wentland passed away Dec. 28, 2016 at home.

Genevieve was born January 14, 1924 in Poland, daughter of the late John and Stella (Staniszewski) Piech and had been a Bristol resident most of her life. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, Southington. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. Genevieve was a volunteer at Bristol Hospital, Red Cross and R.S.V.P.

She is survived by her brother Joseph Piech, her sister, Stephanie Kiszka; two step-daughters, four step-grandchildren, two nephews, one niece, three grandnieces and one grandnephew.

Funeral services will be held Friday 2:00PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. Burial will be in West Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010 or Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786.

