Obituaries: Rene R. Lauzier

Rene R. Lauzier, 93, of Bristol, beloved husband of Georgette (Gagne) Lauzier, died on Tuesday (December 27, 2016) at Bristol Hospital. Rene was born in St. Majorique, Quebec, Canada on April 7, 1923 and was a son of the late Joseph and Robea (Lambert) Lauzier. He came to Bristol as a boy and attended Bristol Schools. He served our country in the United States Army during World War II participating in battles in Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe. After his service, Rene joined the Bristol Fire Department serving for 25 years first as a firefighter and then several years as Bristol’s first Fire Marshall retiring after 25 years. He and Georgette then moved to Biddeford, ME where they lived for a short time and he got involved with the Knights of Columbus Council #260 eventually becoming a 4th Degree member. They eventually returned to Bristol where he was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church. In addition to his wife of 69 years, Rene is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: David and Marie Lauzier of Westbrook, and Thomas Lauzier of Bristol; a sister, Clemence Miecznikowski of Bristol; two grandchildren: Barbara Toll and Lynn Lauzier; a great-grandson, Aiden Toll; and several nieces and nephews. Rene was predeceased by two sisters this year, Cecile Beliveau in July and Marie Ellis in September. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (December 31, 2016) at 10 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday between 8:30 and 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.