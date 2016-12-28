Obituaries: Robert M. Govoni

Robert M. Govoni, 55, of Bristol, veteran of the United States Air Force, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 26, 2016 at his home. He was the loving husband of Michelle (Reed) Govoni for 32 years. Robert was born in New Bedford, MA, son of Lucille M. Marquis and the late Robert Louis Govoni.

Robert enjoyed being outdoors, which included hobbies like camping and fishing. He was the family comedian and could make any one smile. The thing Robert loved most was spending time with his wife and family. Bob will be missed by his family and many friends. There was no truer friend.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son James Lee Govoni and daughter in law, Amanda of Bristol; brothers David Govoni and wife Denise, Michael Govoni and Steven Govoni all of Southington; sisters in law Carla Inman and her husband Charles, Cherrie Gladden; nephews Matthew and Ryan Govoni, Mark Govoni; and niece, Casandra Govoni.

Bob’s favorite motto is a quote from Hank Aaron: “My motto is to always keep swinging. Whether I was in a slump or feeling badly or having trouble off the field, the only thing to do is to keep swinging.” …please remember this my friends.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville, from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. directly at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in the chapel located at 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457 followed by military honors. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Bob’s memorial web page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory can be made to The Arc of Southington/201 West Main St./Plantsville, CT 06479.