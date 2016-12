Bristol police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, 13-year-old Priscilla Vongkeomany of Bristol went missing yesterday, and was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and a white “New York” hooded sweatshirt.

Police described the teen as a 5-foot-4 African American girl weighing 118 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.