At the epicenter of the North Carolina political maelstrom

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

A former Bristol Eastern High School student, now a veteran journalist, has found himself in the national news after being arrested for doing his job.

Joe Killian, who cut his teeth learning reporting at the Bristol Press’s former student newspaper page, The Tattoo, found himself hauled off and arrested by capitol police in Raleigh, N.C. while he was covering a special session of the state legislature when protests broke out.

Killian’s arrest made national headlines, partially because of the turmoil that surrounds the state legislature in North Carolina and the acrimony over the recent gubernatorial race.

Killian, who is now a journalist with North Carolina Policy Watch, is a long-time reporter in North Carolina, having served at a state daily covering city council meetings, the General Assembly, and more. Back in August, he joined North Carolina Policy Watch, which is the publication arm of the North Carolina Justice Center, a nonprofit organization.

“It’s a think tank,” said Killian of the Justice Center, during a phone call from North Carolina. For instance, he said, the center will work on a behalf of a worker fired for joining a union.

Although it is not a traditional news outlet, N.C. Policy Watch is staffed with professional journalists, such as himself, said Killian. Staff members have worked as reporters for television, radio, and newspapers. All of the staff members at Policy Watch also are members of the North Carolina Press Association, including himself.

“I’m an investigative reporter for Policy Watch,” which is what he did as a staff member with his previous employer, the Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record, said Killian.

Killian’s arrest came during one of several special sessions of the North Carolina General Assembly, said Killian. Typically, he said, special sessions are called after the regular session to address specific topics.

This particular special session came shortly before the sitting governor, Republican Pat McCrory, was slated to hand over the reins of power to the new Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, said Killian.

Although the governor’s office is changing parties, said Killian, the legislature is still controlled by a super majority of Republicans. The legislature was going to use the special session to strip a number of powers from the governor’s office that would impede the abilities of the incoming Democrat from doing his job. For instance, the legis-lature had proposed reducing the number of people working for the governor from about 1,500 people to 425.

The efforts of the legislature to strip the incoming governor of powers attracted over 100,000 people to the legislative building to protest the efforts to undermine the recently elected administration, said Killian.

Journalists at the state capitol in North Carolina are given access to the floor of the house or senate so they can report on the proceedings, said Killian. Or they can report from the gallery, which sits above the room. The gallery is open to the general public as well. Killian said he prefers to cover from the gallery simply because it’s easier to see who is speaking on the floor from that vantage.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Killian said he was doing what he usually does from the gallery. He was writing his stories.

But when protesters arrived at the gallery, and started chanting and yelling, an order was issued to clear the gallery of everyone, said Killian.

When the police arrived, Killian said he identified himself as a reporter. He told authorities he just wanted to hang on and do his job. But police were insistent he leave. Killian said he could have removed himself to the floor of the assembly, but he wasn’t interested in moving.

“I’m going to stay and report,” Killian said he told officers.

In response, police cuffed him and removed him from the building, said Killian. Killian said he didn’t struggle with the arrest. And there is video of him just calmly heading off to jail—neither protesting nor resisting the police.

Killian said he live tweeted the events to his 9,000 Twitter followers, who had to infer he was arrested when his tweets stopped.

Killian finds himself in a news environment similar to the rest of the nation, where journalists are viewed suspicious eyes.

In North Carolina, said Killian, “There’s a lot of contempt on the part of Republicans for the press.”

And some of this contempt has manifested itself in “bizarre” ways, said Killian.

In one of the special sessions, which was called by the legislature rather than the governor, there were rumors the session would pass legislation that would allow the Republican governor to add members to the state Supreme Court, effectively undercutting the current Democratic majority on the panel. Killian said there was a lot of support from conservative corners in the media to do just that.

However, when confronted, the Republicans in the legislature denied that packing the court was a consideration, said Killian. They blasted the press for making up and fueling the rumors.

However, oddly enough, said Killian, after the legislators denied the rumors, Killian said the governor issued a statement taking credit for not allowing the legislature to change the makeup of the court, which legislators had just said was never considered.

“I don’t feel as if I was singled out as a reporter,” said Killian of the incident in which he was arrested. But he said the arrest is indicative of the mood of contempt of the press.

Killian said the state legislators now do not tell the press what they are doing. They won’t make comments, when reporters call.

“It’s very hostile,” said Killian.

Killian said he learned to stand his ground as a reporter under the mentorship of former Bristol Press reporters Steve Collins and Jackie Majerus. He worked with them on The Tattoo, which is a journalism Explorer post that was hosted by the daily.

“I couldn’t have better mentors,” said Killian, who has been a professional reporter in four states since graduating with a major in political science from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro. He said he has seen all kinds of reporters through the years, but few as committed as Collins and Majerus. He said he knows both of his mentors would not have left when ordered by police. And he said he followed their example when he chose to stay on the job at the General Assembly.

“You have a responsibility to do your job well,” said Killian, “and uphold the principles of your profession.”

Killian said he is scheduled to return to court to face the charges— two misdemeanors, breaking legislative building rules and second degree threatening—on Jan. 23. He said he wasn’t sure what would happen. But he figured the video of him during the arrest in which he went peacefully will weigh in his favor.

