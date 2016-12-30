Police blotter for Dec. 30

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Robert West, 61, of no certain address, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear.

Sherry A. Winterstein, 37, of 68 Ingraham St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Lisa M. Cavanaugh, 52, of 72 Main St., Apt. 20, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with first degree violation of conditions of release and first degree criminal trespass.

Matthew P. Shea, 39, of 33 Hillside Ave., Plantsville, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Karen A. Letourneau, 33, of 29 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Lamar Russ, 40, of 69 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with speeding, illegal possession of less than four ounces of marijuana and operation while under the influence.

Charles S. Kulak, 47, of 383 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with operation while under the influence, evading through physical injury and/or property damage and failure to drive right.

Aaron Wilkins, 27, of 19 Mills St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Brian J. Wilkins, 30, of 236 Aldbourne Dr., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Dezmin D. Hussey, 18, of 45 Stearns St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, and second degree unlawful restraint.

Grzegorz Chelstowski, 45, of 357 West Washington St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with third degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, second degree breach of peace, first degree criminal mischief, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Joseph A. Kucia, 30, of 38 Hillside Ave., Plymouth, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with operation while under the influence, driving in a right hand lane, and illegal use of another to bypass.

Kendra Mitchell, 24, of 138 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny, violation of probation, second degree failure and violation of probation.

Germiel Smith, 32, of 507 Pine St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Joshua D. Soto, 23, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with second degree criminal mischief and second degree failure to appear.

Robert L. Desejardins, 25, of 30 Seymour Rd., Apt. E5, Terryville, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Chad G. Daigle, 21, of 21 Skytop Dr., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with third degree strangulation, third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Dionne Freeman, 32, of 69 Elida St., East Hartford, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, sixth degree larceny and possession of shoplifting device.

Tania Anderson, 30, of 688 Garden St., Hartford, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Lisa Eason, 30, of 44 Monroe St., Hartford, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with possession of shoplifting device, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny and sixth degree larceny.

Derek Baptiste, 18, of 781 Redstone Hill Rd., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.

Joseph L. Clement, 61, of 50 Jeannette St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with second degree threatening, second degree breach of peace and failure to comply with fingerprint requests.

Lisa Fitzpatrick, 61, of 25 Terrace Lane, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with operation while under the influence and operation while registered license suspended/revoked.

Denis J. Dallaire, 50, of 34 Dewey Ave., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer and second degree failure to appear.

Jordon T. Rutledge, 25, of 1528 Corbin Ave., New Britain, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with three counts of violation of probation.

Devin Faulkner, 24, of 176 Washington St., Plainville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with criminal violation of protective order threatening, third degree criminal mischief and first degree criminal trespass.

Christopher R. Valenzuela, 30, of 195 Newell Ave., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Joshua Sargent, 26, of 10 Pine Brook Terrace, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with fraudulent use of an auto teller machine, illegal use of credit card, sixth degree larceny and receiving goods/services obtained illegally.

Jonathon W. Butler, 30, of 60 Hanover St., Meriden, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with second degree breach of peace and failure to comply with fingerprint requests.