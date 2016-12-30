St. Paul boys storm over Woodland

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BEACON FALLS – The St. Paul Catholic High School boys basketball team started the 2016-17 campaign off on a high note and belted Woodland by a 52-32 final from Beacon Falls.

The Naugatuck Valley League tilt saw the Falcons jump out to a 13-point lead over the first quarter of play, never looking back to move to 1-0 on the young season.

The outfit from Bristol will be built around its shooting abilities and, at least to start the campaign, a majority of that offense will come from guard Mike Palmieri and forward/center Austin Jones.

The duo combined to score 30 points against the Greyhounds – nearly outscoring the entire Woodland squad.

Palmieri dusted the Greyhounds for 16 points, dropping in two three-pointers in the process, while Jones also kicked in 14 points – hitting two threes as well to complete his scoring exploits.

Also for St. Paul Catholic, sophomore Bo Arndt, enjoying plenty of playing last season in his debut season, kicked in 12, veteran pivot man Brian Considine added four points while Tom Houle, Tyler Garry, and Darek Wiecki each hit a hoop over the winning effort.

Also earning minutes for the Falcons were Matt Garry, Noah Waters, and Ruby Otero.

It was a 15-2 push after one period of play and eight minutes later, the home team went into the locker room with a single-digit scoring total on the scoreboard.

The Falcons used a 16-5 second period run to capture a 31-7 halftime push.

Both teams netted 15 points over the third stanza of action but with one period to play, St. Paul Catholic held a 48-22 cushion and was never threatened the rest of the outing.