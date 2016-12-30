Veterans Center gets Christmas miracle

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

After uncertainty that it would remain open through the end of 2016, the Veterans Strong Community Center now has enough funding to operate for the next three months.

Last week, the Board of Finance approved $18,500 for VSCC, a nonprofit that serves as a resource center for all veterans, active military, and military families.

Last July, the Bristol Veterans Council stepped up to sponsor VSCC (the former Army Strong Center), after the U.S. Army Reserve Command announced that it would not be recompleting the contract for six Army Strong centers that were part of a U.S. Army Reserve pilot program.

Since rebranding VSCC, the Veterans Council actively sought permanent funding, but no firm commitments came through.

This left VSCC at a crossroads, as its Veterans Assistance Specialist, Donna Dognin, has exhausted her personal savings. In addition, some unexpected medical issues emerged in Dognin’s family.

“I haven’t been collecting a paycheck since July 1,” said Dognin. “I went into [this] eyes wide-open, knowing I would have to wait. My family and I have exhausted our savings though.”

In a letter addressed to Mayor Ken Cockayne on Dec. 15, Pat Nelligan, a past chairman and executive committee member of the Bristol Veterans Council, said VSCC was in need of no more than $37,000 to keep the program running and to provide Dognin a steady salary.

Cockayne brought up the issue during the Board of Finance meeting last Tuesday.

“We got our Christmas miracle,” said Nelligan.

Now that the city has decided to contribute its share for the center, Cockayne plans to reach out to 10 other communities served by the VSCC, including New Britain, Southington, and Plainville to ask for their support. Those communities’ share of funding would depend on their veterans demographics. Like Bristol, New Britain, and Southington have a high population of veterans.

As of last Thursday, the Mayor’s Office was in the process of setting up a meeting with leaders from those communities to discuss their support for what Cockayne called a “regional veterans strong center.”

“I hope all the communities will fund this idea,” said Cockayne, adding how funding approved by the Board of Finance will provide enough time to seek support from other nearby communities served by VSCC. “It’s my hope we all agree that this is something we need for all communities.”

Nelligan said he hopes the meeting will not only better educate other municipal leaders about their veterans demographics, but also demonstrate how they can help improve the quality of life for veterans and military members at a low cost.

“I’m an optimist,” said Nelligan, adding how VSCC’s location is great for local veterans who are unable to travel long distances. “I think they’re going to see this as a no-brainer.”

Located on the first floor of City Hall, VSCC connects veterans to financial assistance programs, employment and vocational rehab services. The nonprofit also connects homeless veterans to housing, and provides space for the Soldiers’, Sailors’, and Marines’ Fund volunteers. Between visitors and phone calls, Dognin assists an average of 50 veterans and families per month.

“I’m hoping the other communities will recognize how integral the Veterans Strong Community Center is, and will help contribute with their proportional share based on the veterans population in their communities,” said Dognin, noting how she receives calls from all over the state.

Dognin said VSCC’s support from the city will help improve what VSCC is able to offer.

Besides funding from the city, VSCC has received support from private donations as well as donations made on the fundraising website, CrowdRise. Dognin recently set up a CrowdRise page for VSCC, which has received over $400 in donations to date.

“I’m feeling confident that with the city’s support and then the community at large support, we’ll be squared away and there won’t be any lapse in service,” said Dognin. “It is a nonprofit, so there’s always going to be a need for community support and community involvement. The more community support and involvement we have, the more services we’ll be able to offer through this center.”

To make a donation on VSCC’s CrowdRise page, visit www.crowdrise. com/bristol-ct-veterans-councilinc-veterans-strong-community-center.