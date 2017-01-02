Obituary: Margaret B. Wilson, 88

Margaret B. Wilson, 88, of Bristol, passed away on December 21, 2016 at Bristol Hospital. Margaret was the adopted daughter of Roy and Clara

Wilson and was born June 22, 1928. She was raised in Garden City, NY.

She had been employed by Equitable Life Assurance Company of New York from 1947-1961. Margaret was also employed by Connecticut General Life Insurance, L. I. claims division from 1961 until her retirement in 1988.

She was active in Garden City serving as past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 265. Margaret was also a parishioner of St. Bridget’s Church and a member of it’s Ladies Guild in West Hartford. She was an officer of the Greater Hartford Business and Professional Women’s Club from 1984 and a member of the Newington Arts League since 1996. Margaret loved music and dancing.

She is survived by her dear friend for over thirty years Ruth Doucette and her family and many other close friends, along with numerous cousins residing in AL, CA, MS, TN, TX, and Washington State.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at St Thomas Church 99 Bristol St. in Southington. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 am until 10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. For directions and online condolences visit www.dellavecchiafh.com