At Nonnewaug tourney, Lancers fall to Pomperaug

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

WOODBURY – The Bristol Eastern boys basketball squad dropped its first round game from the Nonnewaug Holiday Tournament at the buzzer when Pomperaug’s Josh McGettigan rebounded his own miss and drained a 10-footer in the lane at the buzzer, sending the Lancers reeling by a 50-48 final from Woodbury on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The loss dropped Eastern to 1-2 while the Panthers (1-2) won for the first time this season.

The Lancers never led over the fourth and final period of play but managed to tie the score twice when point guard Roderick Jenkins made two steals and converted those gaffs into lay-ups.

In fact, his final theft of the game knotted the game at 48-48 with just 90 seconds to play.

Several offensive rebounds by Pomperaug doomed Eastern the rest of the way and when McGettigan, the squad’s center, missed a foul line jumper that would have sealed the game with three seconds to go.

But he nabbed the offensive rebound, steadied himself and hit the game-winning hoop, just beating the final buzzer, as the Panthers won it by two points.

In all, Pomperaug snared 17 offensive rebounds and scored over a dozen points off those missed opportunities by the Lancers.

“I said to the kids after the game, ‘there isn’t going to be any nice tries,’” said Eastern coach Bunty Ray. “That was a game we had in hand. We were battling the whole time, we [just] needed one defensive possession. Tell you the truth, there were three possessions before that which were the same thing. We had the ball, we didn’t have the ball. The ball goes up, they’re getting second, third shot opportunities. You’re not going to win any basketball games unless you get some teams one-and-done.”

“Now, it’s going to happen in a game here and there but that just happened too frequently.”

It was the second loss of the season in which Eastern lost the game after taking a lead into the halftime break.

Eastern led by a 22-10 push with 6:08 to play in the second tilt but saw that evaporate off the power of a Pomperaug 27-9 run.

That jaunt propelled the Panthers to a 37-31 edge with 2:09 remaining in the third frame.

The loss spoiled another spectacular effort from Jenkins who kicked a game-high 22 points to go along with four rebounds, six assists, and a season best six steals.

He shot 8-of-16 from the field while canning all five of his free throws.

“Obviously, he was a one-man show out there,” said Ray of Jenkins. “We’re out there, we’re playing for every great decision. We’re playing for every miss to be a make and he played his heart out. He did it at both ends. He was trying to go get the ball, he was tying up the other team, he was special out there. If you were sitting there just watching that, you know that he’s a great player.”

“Now we need the other guys to sort of step-up and sort of help him. We’ll get there.”

Tom Gonzales added 10 points and five rebounds, Tyler Mason flipped in seven points and notched a career high 10 rebounds, Justin Blake added four points and three rebounds in his first start of the season – replacing the injured Carter Dziedzic – while Jake Violette had three points and three rebounds to lead the Lancers.

“Tom made some good shots tonight,” said Ray. “Jake [made a] three early.”

Chase Belden added 10 points for the Panthers but the squad trailed for all the first half, and part way into the third stanza, before snaring a small lead that the Lancers eventually caught up to.

Eastern’s slow, deliberate pace allowed the Lancers to work into their set plays and the squad built a significant lead.

But once Pomperaug went to its trapping and 1-3-1 zone defenses, Eastern went to its bench to give tired starters a rest.

However, a few critical turnovers by the reserves kept Pomperaug hanging around.

“The game was a slower pace because we made it a slower pace,” said Ray. “Then they [Pomperaug] forced the issue a little bit and they made their spurt. They made their little run and that’s what they needed to get back in the game because to tell you the truth, we were executing very well in the beginning, we were getting stops [but] I knew it wasn’t going to happen all night.”

“I knew they were going to make shots eventually. I just thought we had possessions on the other end that, per us, we had opportunities that could have turned into baskets.”

Eastern got off to a 6-0 start in the contest and later in the frame, Violette hit a three, Mason sunk home an up-and-under lay-up and then he ended the period with a blistering 3 to post the Lancers to a 16-8 push through one period of play.

Gonzales kicked in a long jumper with 6:08 remaining in the second to give Eastern that 22-10 tally but when the reserves came in, four turnovers helped the Panthers steal the ball (Eastern only had a season low eight overall in the game and none in the first period) and off two consecutive three-point bombs, Pomperaug closed the deficit to 22-20 with 3:11 left before the half.

“We’re not a deep team,” said Ray. “I went to my bench and that’s actually where they [Pomperaug] made their little run.”

But a Jenkins three, followed by two straight free throws by the senior guard, saw Eastern zip up a 27-22 halftime push.

Pomperaug opened the third on a 15-4 run to take that six-point edge but, once again, Jenkins went back to work offensively.

He kicked in a conventional three-point play and hit another lay-up with 33 seconds to go in the third to keep things close.

And at the end of the tilt, Eastern was still in it but trailing by a 40-36 score.

Jenkins opened the final quarter with four straight points as the game was all knotted up at 40-40 but a couple offensive rebounds later, the Panthers rebuilt their lead to four.

“We had one [basket] go in-and-out, we missed a lay-up, [and all those] add up,” said Ray. “The margin for error, like I always talk about, we have to go in and we can’t miss those. And once again, a lot of that is fatigue but I’m not going to use that as an excuse.”

It was 48-44 with 2:16 and Pomperaug on top when the Lancers took one more stab at it to eventually re-tie the contest up.

Jenkins found Gonzales for a quick lay-in and off one final swipe of the ball, the Eastern point guard threw in his final points of the game – tying the thing up at 48-48 with 1:33 to go.

Pomperaug went into a bit of a stall but managed to take three shots at it.

But with 29.7 left on the clock, off yet another Pomperaug offensive carom, the Panthers called one final timeout to set up the game-winning play.

With the clock winding down, McGettigan took his jumper, missed it, somehow got the rebound back and drained a shot at the buzzer to post Pomperaug to a 50-48 final in dramatic fashion.

“Down the stretch, we just need other guys to step up,” said Ray.

POMPERAUG 50, BRISTOL EASTERN 48

from Nonnewaug High School, Woodbury

Bristol Eastern (1-2) 16 11 9 12 – 48

Pomperaug (1-2) 8 14 18 10 – 50

BRISTOL EASTERN (48): Tyler Mason 3 0 7, Roderick Jenkins 8 5 22, Jake Violette 1 0 3, Tom Gonzales 5 0 10, Justin Blake 2 0 4, Rajon Collins 1 0 2, Cam Tate 0 0 0, Mac Goulet 0 0 0, Matt D’Amato 0 0 0. Totals 20 5 48.

POMPERAUG (50): Jason Hirschauer 2 0 6, Matt Wynne 1 0 2, Zach McGettigan 3 0 6, Mario Paniccia 0 0 0, Chase Belden 4 0 10, Tom Satkowski 2 1 5, Josh McGettigan 9 2 21. Totals 21 3 50.

Three-point goals: Mason (BE), Jenkins (BE), Violette (BE), Hirschauer (P) 2, Belden (P) 2, McGettigan (P).

Records: Pomperaug 1-2; Bristol Eastern 1-2