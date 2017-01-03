Four receive commendation for saving man’s life

Three city police officers and a nurse were honored with Lifesaving Commendations for an incident in late 2016.

On Nov. 20, 2016, police said in a press release officers Brian Hileman, Tim Hall, and Daniel Perkins were dispatched to Firefly Brewing on Center Street for an unconscious person. Hileman arrived first, followed by Hall and Perkins. Hileman observed Rebecca Talbot, a registered nurse, performing CPR on an unconscious male inside the brewery.

While Talbot was administering rescue breathing, the press release explained Hileman began chest compressions. Perkins and Hall arrived and began to assist. They administered oxygen and hooked up an AED to the victim. A shock was advised and administered. However, it was not successful. They continued CPR and Bristol EMS arrived. While working to save the victim, he regained a pulse. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim, a 70 year-old Branford resident ultimately survived and he was released from the hospital the next day, said police.

“The direct actions by Talbot and the three officers saved a person’s life. Rebecca Talbot, along with officers Hileman, Hall, and Perkins were awarded the Lifesaving Commendation,” said the police press release.