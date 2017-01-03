New fitness program at Malone center

The Dennis Malone Aquatic Center is offering a brand new aquatic fitness program to get you into your fitness groove. The Bristol Park and Recreation Department has partnered with Glide, a USA company specializing in SUP or stand up paddleboard products. The Glide Fit Float is a floating fitness mat designed to train your core and balance. The Dennis Malone Aquatic Center will be featuring these new classes beginning in February 2017 and will be offering free demosnstration to the public in January.

Visit www. bristolrec.com for more a detailed class schedule and description.