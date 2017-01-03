Obituaries: Annie Lee Davis

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Annie Lee Davis. Born August 10th 1941, in Sylacauga Alabama. The daughter of Lucious and Beatrice Parks (Clisby). A Bristol resident since 1968. Annie was employed with Wallace Barnes until her retirement. Retirement was a wonderful thing as she often said, but it also was a wonderful time to spend with her very best friend, confident and “rock” her loving devoted husband Lee. Their love stood 60 years and more. Throughout her illness, he would care for her and nurture her like no one we’d ever seen. There was never a time you would see one without the other. Annie was a southern woman, despite living in CT for many years. She loved cooking, dancing and music. But nothing gave her more joy than family, which she gave abundant love to. She also loved the wonderful opportunity to serve Jehovah, she was a member of the Jehovah Witnesses for over 26 years and therefore, she was aware of the hope of an everlasting life in a new paradise. Besides her loving, devoted husband of 60 years, Lee Howard Davis, she leaves to mourn her death and to miss her dearly, she leaves her 4 children, Lovella Davis, Cedric Davis, Beatrice Davis, all of Bristol CT and Teresa Davis of Columbia SC. She leaves 3 sisters Lilly Mae, Jessie Pearl (Jim) and Lois. She leaves 2 brothers, Jimmy (Ellen), Eddie (Ellanora). She had 2 grandchildren, Donald (DR) Shaw and Nikisha (Kisha). She had 6 great-grandchildren, Chaudae, Donovan, Destiny, A’janae, A’shya and Dakari. Although not by blood relation, she was also the mother to Donald Shaw, her former son-in-law. She also leaves a host of other family members and friends. In addition to her parents and brother, she was predeceased by her son Michael Davis. Services for this very special woman will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11am in DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held Tuesday morning from 9-11am at the funeral home. The Davis Family invites you to send a condolence message in Annie’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.