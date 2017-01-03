Obituaries: Catherine Sonstroem

Catherine (DeThomas) Sonstroem, 92, loving widow of Herbert Sonstroem, passed away at her home on Friday (Dec. 30, 2016). Catherine was born in Bristol on Nov. 12, 1924 to the late Andrew and Filomina DeThomas. After her husband’s passing, she began a career at Bristol Savings Bank, working there until her retirement. Catherine loved spending time with her family, summers at her cottage in Cape Cod, cooking, baking, gardening, and feeding birds and other wildlife from her cleverly crafted feeders. She was also a member of the Senior Saints at her church, Immanuel Lutheran. Catherine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Harry Cleveland, of Burlington, grandson, Jason, and his wife, Lisa, granddaughter, Amy, great-grandson, Tyler, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was pre-deceased by her son, Drew Sonstroem, and two sisters, Antoniette Grillo, and Mary Bachand. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Jan. 04, 2017) 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Tuesday, between 5 and 7 PM. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Catherine’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com