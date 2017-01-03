Obituaries: Ray G. Pelletier

Ray G. Pelletier, 63, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Connecticut Hospice with his siblings by his side.

He was born in Lewiston, ME, son of the late George Pelletier and the late Louisette (Dionne) Plante.

Ray was a 1971 graduate of Watertown High School. He worked as an Automotive Service Consultant at O’Neill’s Chevrolet-Buick in Avon. He had a passion for horses, horse training and trail riding with his horse Roper. He competed in rodeos throughout New England. Ray was also a Cub Scout Leader.

Ray is survived by his sons Glenn Pelletier and Eric Pelletier; four brothers, Paul, Richard, Roger Jr, and Gary; three sisters, Janet, Lise, and Denise; and his stepfather, Roger Plante Sr. He is predeceased by his stepmother, Violet (Dander) Pelletier.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Sophie with Bristol Home Care and Hospice, the staff at Bristol Hospital Oncology, and the staff at Connecticut Hospice.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville, from 1:00PM to 2:00PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00PM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill CT 06067.To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Ray’s memorial web page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.