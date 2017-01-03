Obituaries: Rudolph J. Heyne

Rudolph J. Heyne, 90, of Bristol, passed away at his home on Saturday December 31, 2016.

He was born on November 29, 1926 in Bristol a son of the late Rudolf and Rosa (Sucher) Heyne.

Rudolph was a US Navy veteran of World War II and was a retired electrician for The Wallace Barnes Co.

He is survived by his three sons, David and his wife Jill Heyne of Bristol, Kenneth Heyne and his companion Valerie Holcomb of Bristol and Jeffrey Heyne and his wife Dorothea Van Camp of Boston, MA; his daughter Linda and her husband Robert Schenkel of Arizona; his grandchildren, David Heyne Jr., Melinde Jepsen, Mara Heyne, Michael Moschitto, Alec Moschitto, Kenneth Heyne II and William Heyne; his great grandsons Devlin Jepsen and Michael Miller; his brother Edward Heyne of Bristol; his sister Lillian Dorazio of Plainville and many other extended family members.

He was predeceased by his wife Anna (Sindak) Heyne in 2012.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday January 5, 2017 from 6PM until 8PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 9AM from the funeral home to St. Matthew Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Rudolph’s memorial web page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.