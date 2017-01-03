Obituaries: Thomas E. Kelley

Thomas “TK” E. Kelley, 74, after a long up and down struggle passed away on Friday December 30, 2016 at Bristol Hospital.

He was born in Bristol on February 16, 1942, son of the late John D. and Kathryn (Demma) Kelley. He was a resident of Bristol

his entire life, with the exception of the two years he served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed at the Aetna Insurance Company as an auditor for over twenty five years. After retiring from Aetna, he worked at the Mackson Co.

until two years ago. TK was a member of BPOE #1010 for over fifty years and a member of the American Legion Post #2 for over twenty years. He was the fifth of seven siblings and is survived by his brother James and wife Carol Kelley of Bristol;

his elder sister Maureen Kelley of Lawrenceville, Ga. and his younger brother E. Michael of Augusta, Ga. He was pre-deceased by his sister Patricia Choiniere, and brothers Jack and Billy Kelley all of Bristol. Among additional close survivors are his brother-in-law Armand (Bud) Choiniere, his only remaining uncle (Donald J.), TK’s former wife Grace, his sister-in-laws Jeanette (Giola) and Debbie Kelley, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews. Growing up in Bristol, and in an athletic family, TK became an avid sportsman himself. He played Little League baseball, as well as grammar school and High School basketball. It was basketball in which he excelled as he was honored with All-State recognition which led to a scholarship at Hartwich University at Oneonta, NY. He also played High School football and soccer. Later on he became a golfer, tennis player, superb ping pong player, and horseshoe thrower, but as he aged, slowed down a bit at the pool table. To know TK one could think he didn’t care much for what was going on around him but you would be wrong. Tommy was extremely sensitive to most things, especially in regards to his family. He cared a lot for almost everyone he met and was the type of person that just didn’t generate enemies. He was generous with his time and volunteered for many tasks at the ELKS and the Legion. In sum, TK could be viewed as a gentle and caring Irishman. A man with a quick wit and a wry sense of humor, but mostly a person that you were glad to know during your lifetime. Rest easy brother Tommy.

A memorial service will be held on January 4, 2017 at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol will military honors. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 until time of the service. http://www.dunnfh.com/