Obituaries: Virginia D. Anderson

Virginia D. (Moquin) Anderson, 92, formerly of Bristol, widow of Arvid H. “Andy” Anderson, died on Saturday (December 31, 2016) at John Dempsey Hospital. Virginia was born on September 6, 1924 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred Moquin. She was raised and lived most of her life in Bristol graduating from Bristol High School. She worked as a bookkeeper before she and Andy moved to their lake home in East Otis, MA in 1972. They lived several years in East Otis until she returned to the area after Arvid’s death in 2005. Virginia loved to travel and tend to her flowers. Her greatest joy in life was the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Virginia leaves a son and daughter-in-law: Gene and Debbie Anderson of Waverly, TN; a daughter and son in law: Donna and Jeffrey Barry of Madison, NJ; five grandchildren: Kerri Ouellette, Erin Anderson, Christian Anderson and wife, Lee Ann, Ryan Barry and wife, Elizabeth, and Timothy Barry and wife, Sheila; nine great-grandchildren: Alexus, Mercedez, and Porsha Cisneros, Cooper and Finnley Ouellette, Dylan and Renee Anderson, and Ellie and Declan Barry; her former daughter-in-law: Mary Ellen Anderson of Hampton Beach, NH; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four siblings. A memorial service will take place at her beloved lake home in Otis in the springtime. There are no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd., Lake Luzerne, NY, 12846. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Virginia’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com