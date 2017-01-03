Water Awareness Forum, film screening on Jan. 14

A Water Awareness Forum and film screening will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 sponsored by Pequabuck River Watershed Association and Save Our Water Connecticut. The western part of the country has been struggling with a drought for more than five years. More than 82 percent of the state is now listed in extreme or severe drought, according to the latest report by U.S. Drought Monitor experts. The other 17.4 percent of Connecticut is considered to be in moderate drought.

Learn what every household can do to conserve water and clean the air. Local non-profit organizations will inform and educate the public on the Pequabuck River Watershed Management Plan, Connecticut’s protected watershed land regulations, life-sustaining benefits of composting, and Public/Private partnerships with the bottled water industry. The award-winning film “Tapped” will be shown and a community discussion will follow.

The forum will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at Bristol Public Library, 5 High St.; table displays open at 10:30 a.m.; movie screening at 11 a.m.

For more information, contact MaryRydingsward@gmail.com or (860)670-4761.