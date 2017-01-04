Dining listings, starting Jan. 6

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

BRISTOL

MONTHLY BREAKFAST OF AMERICAN LEGION POST 2. 8 to 11 a.m. Enjoy eggs any style, create your own omelets, pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, ham, home fries, coffee, tea, orange juice. American Legion Post 2, Hooker Court, Bristol. $6.

OTHER

RING IN THE NEW YEAR SCHOLARSHIP BREAKFAST. Held by Knights of Columbus Terryville Council 1090. 8 a.m. to noon. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, corned beef hash, fruit cup, assorted desserts, juices, more. Proceeds benefit the K of C Scholarship Fund. The Lyceum, Main Street, Plainville. $8 for adults. $5 for children under 12. Tickets at Lee Hardware and Beacon Pharmacy in Terryville. (860) 589-2152. (860) 836-2483.