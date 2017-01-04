Health listings, starting Jan. 6

MONDAY, JAN. 9

BRISTOL

CHOLESTEROL: THE ‘GOOD’ AND THE ‘BAD.’ 5 to 6 p.m. Wheeler Health and Wellness Center, 10 North Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-6555.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

SOUTHINGTON

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. Redcrossblood.org, 1—800-733-2767.

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 1 to 2 p.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Hhcseniorservices.org

OCT. 12 to FEB. 16

BRISTOL

DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING SERIES. Thursdays, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Presented by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. Bristol Senior Center, 200 East St., Bristol. RSVP. 1-877-424-4641. CTHealthyAging.org

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

BRISTOL

SKINCARE SECRETS. 5 to 9 p.m. Learn how to bring back and maintain your holiday glow. Dr. Victoria Biondi, 122 Maple St., Bristol. Register. (860) 583-1800.