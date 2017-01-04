Miscellaneous listings, starting Jan. 6

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

PLAINVILLE

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. 5 p.m. Held by Social Connections. Waxy O’Connor’s Irish Pub, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

BRISTOL

COLORING CLUB FOR ADULTS. 1 p.m. Afternoon of social time featuring treats to eat, music, and adult coloring. All coloring materials provided or feel free to bring your own. No charge. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023. For 18 and up.

PLAINVILLE

HOME ENERGY SOLUTIONS. 2 p.m. Representatives from Home Comfort Practice will help attendees access subsidized service appointments, rebates, and financing that can reduce the out-of-pocket cost of insulation, weatherization, appliance, and systems upgrades in the home. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1446. PlainvilleLibrary.org

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

PLAINVILLE

MOHEGAN SUN BUS TRIP. Held by Plainville AARP Chapter 4146. Leave Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville at 8 a.m. sharp. Returns around 5:30 p.m. $25. Reservations. (860) 747-1732.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

BRISTOL

‘SULLY.’ 1 p.m. Film about the American pilot who became a hero after landing his plane in the Hudson River. Rated PG-13. Coffee and refreshments provided by Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

JAN. 12, 21

PLAINVILLE

JANUARY MOVIE. 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Golden Globe nominee about New York heiress who pursues her dream of becoming great singer. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Rated PG-13. (860) 793-1446, PlainvilleLibrary.org

JAN. 12-FEB. 9

PLAINVILLE

ADULT COLORING. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Refreshments provided by Friends of the Plainville Public Library. Colored pencils, markers, and coloring pages provided. Participants can bring their own coloring supplies. Peter F. Chase Auditorium, Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1446, www.PlainvilleLibrary.org

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

OTHER

SINGLES MOVIE EVENING. Held by Social Connections. Meet at 6:30 p.m. Everyone decides what movie to see. After movies, go nearby for refreshments. You buy ticket. Starplex Cinemas, 19 Frontage Rd., Berlin. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

OTHER

INAUGURATION PARTY. 7 to 11 p.m. Bristol, Terryville, Southington, Thomaston, Burlington, Harwinton, Wolcott residents are invited. Everyone is invited, regardless of party affiliation. Food by Greer’s, cash bar (beer and wine), DJ, selfie station, replay of Inauguration. More. The Lyceum of Terryville, 181 Main St., Plymouth. $20 in advance. $25 at the door. Go to Eventbrite.com, or email carapavalock@gmail.com, or call or text, (860) 754-444-8803. Held by the Bristol Republican Town Committee.

FEB. 18, 19

BRISTOL

32ND ANNUAL BRISTOL HOME AND BUSINESS EXPO. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

BRISTOL

MARDI GRAS 2017. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. BYOB. Food. Bourbon tasting. Live entertainment. Music. Dancing. Masks encouraged. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. $30 per person. (860) 589-5597, (860) 583-8170.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.