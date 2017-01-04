New Britain Bees seeking interns

The New Britain Bees today announced that the team is seeking seasonal assistants and For-Credit interns for the 2017 season. Open positions are available on Teamwork Online, which can be found here, and will remain open until they have been filled.

The Bees are seeking passionate, hard working applicants who are driven to help the Bees succeed in Central Connecticut. Successful candidate will learn all aspects of running a professional franchise, including sales, marketing, operations, ticketing, customer service, and more. The Bees are looking for “Work-A-Holics” that aren’t afraid to work long hours and get their hands dirty. College Students and recent college graduates are specifically encouraged to apply for open positions.

Start times vary by position, but potential applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. To apply for an internship, please submit a resume and detailed cover letter to the Bees via Teamwork Online. No emails or phone calls will be accepted.