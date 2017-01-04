Obituaries: Javier G. Cross-Rivera

Javier G. Cross-Rivera, 22, of Bristol, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Bristol Hospital. Javier was born in New Britain on March 24, 1994 and was a son of Autumn (Cross) Bardales and Miguel Rivera. Javier was a lifelong Bristol resident and had worked at New Horizons Living Center, Bristol. Javier enjoyed playing video games, sports and spending time with friends and family. Besides his mother and father, Javier is survived by his step-father: Jack Bardales; his brothers and sister: Julianna Bardales, Anthony Rivera and Virgil Bardales; his maternal grandmother: Barbara Couture; his uncles: Keith Cross and Alex Rivera and several uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews. Javier was predeceased by his paternal grandmother: Miriam Gonzalez. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday, January 6, 2017 between 1 and 3 PM. Memorial donations may be made to memorial donations may be made to New Horizons Living Center, Inc., www.nhlcct.com at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com