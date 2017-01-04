Obituaries: Margaret Davitt

Margaret Davitt, 99, died January 3, 2017 at her home.

Margaret was born in Bristol on May 5, 1917 the daughter of the late James and Lena (Lauritsen) Davitt. She was predeceased by her brother, John Davitt and her sister, Bertha Davitt Olson. She was an active member of BARC until her “retirement” in 2013. She was a Beloved, Happy member of The Old Cider Mill Group Home Family.

Margaret is survived by her extended family, Lois Allaire, Joyce Douglas, Dawn Violette and the staff and members of the Old Cider Mill Group Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Barnes Chapel, 49 Pound St., Bristol. Burial will be in West Cemetery, Bristol. O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be sent to a worthy charity of one’s choice. www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.