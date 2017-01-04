Obituaries: Mary S. Monteleone

Mary S. Monteleone, 97, widow of Philip R. Monteleone died on Tuesday January 3, 2017 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Hartford, CT on March 31, 1919 the daughter of the late Carmen and Bridget (Andreoli) Cretella. She was the oldest of six siblings, predeceased by Salvatore, Fred and Angelina and survived by two sisters, Jennie Freier and Rose Hultman.

She was Head Cook at the former Bristol Convalescent Home and a chef at Ed Beaties Restaurant. She was well known for her culinary expertise and wonderful hospitality.

She is survived by two children, Mary M. Parizo and Fernondo P. Monteleone, wife Michelle Monteleone and daughter-in-law Adelaide Monteleone. She was predeceased by two children Angela B. Lagana and Philip C. Monteleone. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Friday January 6, 2017 from 5PM to 8PM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday January 7, 2017 at 10AM directly at St. Joseph Church, Queen St. Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.