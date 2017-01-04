Obituaries: Michael J. Zeldon

Michael J. Zeldon, 55, of Bristol, beloved husband of Malgorzata (Maslowska) “Gosia” Zeldon, died after a 13 year battle with cancer on Saturday (December 31, 2016) at Hartford Hospital ten minutes prior to the new year. Mike was born in Atlanta, GA on March 9, 1961 and was one of four children of the late Leroy and Lorraine (Hayes) Zeldon. He was raised in Southington where he graduated from Southington High School in 1979. He worked for several plastic injection companies, most memorably at MaCristy Industries in New Britain where he met his future wife, Gosia. Mike supported many military and police organizations and was a Notary Public. He enjoyed maintaining and driving around town in his retired Maricopa County Sheriff’s car. He was a fan of the New York Mets and loved his cats who stayed by his side during his long battle with cancer. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church in Bristol where he served the church as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by two sisters: Liz Harwood and husband, Tom, of Southington and Mary Kelley and husband, Dean, of Wolcott; sister-in-law: Josia Wmeta and husband, Waldek, of Southington; and eight nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Zeldon. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (January 7, 2017) at 10:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM with burial to follow. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 8 P.M. Memorial donations may be made to: the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Please visit Mike’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com