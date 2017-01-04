Obituaries: Noah Anthony McCoy

Noah Anthony McCoy, age 6, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Yale-New Haven hospital following injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Christmas Day. He was the beloved son of Antonio McCoy and Candida Jeffries.

Noah was born in Bristol on April 12, 2010 and was a first grader at Greene-Hills School, Bristol. He was a bright and loving boy who enjoyed riding his bicycle, playing video games and enjoyed being outside playing with his siblings.

Besides his parents, Noah leaves his siblings, Elijah, Isaiah, Josiah and Angelina McCoy and Triston Jeffries; his paternal grandparents, Betty McCoy and Verel Elliot; maternal grandmother Brie Buys and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Frank Mitte.

Calling hours will begin on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol and will be followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family needs donations to be directed to his GoFundMe page by searching for noahiswithgod. www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.