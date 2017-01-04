Ziogas takes oath for General Assembly

State Representative Christopher Ziogas, who was elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives in November, took the oath of office today to represent the 79th Assembly District of Bristol.

Ziogas will be serving his first term replacing Frank Nicastro who retired.

“I am humbled by today’s swearing in and so honored by the people of the 79th Assembly District to be able to represent them here in the House of Representatives,” Ziogas said in a press release from state Democrats. “I look forward to being their voice at the State Capitol.”

The news release said Ziogas noted that education funding will be a priority as the session evolves pointing out that Bristol receives 45 percent of its education budget from the state.