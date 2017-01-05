Obituaries: Angelina Maghini

Angelina Maghini, 95, of Bristol, widow of Ermo Maghini, passed away on Wednesday (Jan. 4, 2017) at Ingraham Manor. Angelina was born in Berlin on November 24, 1921 to the late Joseph and Salvatrice Veneziano. Angelina loved her family and spending all the time she could with them. Whether the family was gathering for their Sunday Dinners or getting together for their Christmas Eve gatherings Angelina truly loved every second. Angelina is survived by her two sons and two daughters-in-law: Jerry and Cheryl Maghini, of Bristol, Bob and Rosanne Maghini, of Bristol; two daughters and two sons-in-law: Carol and Steve Posa, of Bristol, Janis and Ron Kuharski, of Bristol; six grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Angelina was pre-deceased by her five brothers and her four sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday between 5 and 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol on Saturday (Jan. 7, 2017) at 10 AM. Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Angelina’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Ingraham Manor for their exemplary care and compassion. Memorial donations may be made in her name to The Fisher House, 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 420, Rockville, MD 20850. Please visit Angelina’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com