Obituaries: Medric Jandreau

Medric “Dick” Jandreau, 81, of Farmington, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 3, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Mary Belle Jandreau.

Medric was born in St. Francis, ME on December 28, 1935, son of the late Onesime and Regina (Thibodeau) Jandreau. A meat cutter by trade, he had been a co-owner of South Side Meat Market and had worked at Waldbaum’s Food Mart for 33 years. A man of simple pleasures, Medric enjoyed cooking as well as the care and upkeep of his home. He loved singing country music on his guitar, playing his harmonica and his favorite thing was to play the lottery scratch cards. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was also a devout Catholic attending St. Matthew Church in Forestville.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his sons, Steven Jandreau and his wife Paula of South Windsor and Joe Jandreau and his wife Jodie of Bristol; sisters Nadine Jandreau of St. Francis, ME and Arlene Jandreau of Danforth, ME; grandchildren Sarah Bianchini and her husband Michael, Melinda Mitchell and her husband Matthew, Tracey Jandreau and her fiancé Gregory Murphy, Daniel and Matthew Jandreau; great grandchildren Travis, Lexie and Owen as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Roger Jandreau.

Medric’s funeral will be held on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol and will proceed to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church St., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Sunday between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Medric had requested donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Medric’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.