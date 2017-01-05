Obituaries: Richard A. LeBeau

Richard A. “Dick” LeBeau, 71 of Bristol passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. He was the husband of Marilyn Fleischmann.

Dick was born in Bristol on June 22, 1945, son of the late Albert and Helen (Kinnarney) LeBeau. He was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School where he played baseball and basketball. He was a second baseman for the Bristol American Legion team and recorded his only career home run in his very first at bat at Muzzy Field. He proudly served in the Army and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He went on to earn an East Asian studies degree from Central CT State University and a Master’s Degree in Journalism at Penn State University. During the early 1970’s his East Asian Studies class was one of the first groups to visit China after the 22 year travel ban to the country. Dick was also proud to have been a Bristol City Council member. Dick was a patient, kind and fun loving husband and father. He loved travel, nature, reading and was extremely well-versed in politics, history and current events. One of his favorite recent past-times was bird watching from his sun room with his treasured cat Marlowe.

Besides his wife, he leaves his sons, Rick LeBeau of Philadelphia, PA and Matt LeBeau and his fiancé Ian Ellard both of Wethersfield; brothers Ron LeBeau of Winter Park, FL and Dan LeBeau and his wife Robin of Bristol; sisters Carol Houle of Terryville and Kathy Levesque and her husband Mark of Lake St. Louis, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2017 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Dick’s funeral will be on Friday beginning at11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, leave a memory or a photo, please visit Dick’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.