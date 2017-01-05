Sen. Martin assesses opening of General Assembly

State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) said opening day of the General Assembly got off to a good start with the swearing in of three new Republican Senators and an address by Governor Malloy acknowledging the need to reduce state spending, according to a press release from Senate Republicans.

“It was good to hear the governor say that state government needs to be leaner and more cost effective,” Martin said, according to the press release. “We need a close examination of the state budget so we can prioritize where funding will best benefit taxpayers. Having the Governor acknowledge the need to address fixed costs, like labor contracts, shows that the door is open to compromise.”

Martin said he was also encouraged by legislative Democrats and the governor’s call to work in collaboration this session.

“With the power-sharing agreement Republicans and Democrats have reached in the Senate, and the close margin in the House, I’m hopeful we can make changes that will create sustainable state budgets and improve Connecticut’s business climate,” he said, the press release said.

However, the release reported, the governor’s call to have smaller municipalities help larger, distressed cities through changes in their state funding will likely be met with resistance, Martin said.

“Smaller communities have seen their state funding dwindle,” he said in the press release. “Telling them they have to help other municipalities get out of the problems the cities created for themselves is going to be a tough sell.”

Martin said adoption of definitions for the state spending cap so it can be implemented will be one of his priorities this session, the release said.

“Taking care of the spending cap is crucial. Governor Malloy said we need to keep the promises made to state employees and retirees, but what about the promise made to state taxpayers in 1992 when they voted in favor of the spending cap? That promise is long overdue,” he said, according to the press release.

Sen. Martin represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, and Thomaston.