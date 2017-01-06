Eastern overwhelms Watertown, 55-33

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

WOODBURY – What was the Bristol Eastern boys basketball team’s response after a heartbreaking, two-point loss at the buzzer in the first game of the Nonnewaug Holiday Tournament?

It was to run the next team out of the gym and that’s exactly what happened when the Lancers squared off against overwhelmed Watertown in the consolation game.

And in the end, it was the Lancers’ biggest win in quite sometime.

Eastern beat Watertown pillar to post, eventually leading by 31 points before settling on a 55-33 win from Nonnewaug High School in Woodbury on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Lancers (2-2) simply blew past the full court trapping tactics of the Indians and when Watertown (1-4) began to shoot and miss – especially over the third period – Eastern quickly took control of the contest.

“We attacked the hoop but when we didn’t have it, we pulled it out and we maximized our possessions,” said Eastern coach Bunty Ray. “I thought that was the key to the game. That press was trying to speed us up and make us crazy. In the beginning, we were kind of taking some shots that were questionable. They were open but they weren’t ready for it. But I tell you in the second half, that was what we talked about at halftime.”

“[We] still [took] good shots but our defensive pressure on the ball was outstanding. Tom [Gonzales] in the lane was the difference. One we got those stops, we got the breaks but if the breaks weren’t there, then we turned them into great possessions.”

Once again, Eastern point guard Rod Jenkins led the scoring charge with 19 points and five rebounds while Gonzales zipped in only two points but he cradled nine rebounds, blocked five shots and altered countless others as Watertown shot just 20.3-percent for the game (14-of-69).

And the game belonged to senior Jake Violette who put together his best scholastic contest he’s ever played.

The shooter ended up with 15 points, on 5-of-10 shooting, that also included three three-pointers, while adding six rebounds and two assists over the winning effort.

“In our two losses, he was very limited,” said Ray of Violette. “We talked about that. You don’t like to talk to shooters about shooting but I said to him, ‘Hey, you’re a better shooter.’ I think it’s more of a mindset with him. I think today, he was comfortable. I thought our guards did a good job and our big men did a good job of locating Violette.”

“I don’t think we located him enough for enough good touches in the first two games. Now, I think that’s going to be a point of emphasis.”

Justin Blake started his second straight game and contributed two points, two rebounds, and a career high three blocked shots while Tyler Mason netted five points, six rebounds, and three assists.

But the whole team got involved as the bench played 52 total minutes and several younger players made some huge contributions.

Cameron Tate played 14 minutes and did a solid job in the backcourt while Rajon Collins made big plays as well.

He grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists and at the end of the third period, with time running out, Tate found an open Collins behind the three-point stripe on the baseline.

Squaring up like former Boston Celtics’ star Paul Pierce, Collins set his feet, followed through, and calmly sank his first career three-pointer as time expired in the period.

Matt D’Amato, in his freshman campaign, became one of the freshman players to can a varsity three-pointer while collecting two rebounds in 12 minutes of action.

And Nate Silva showed a little outside shooting prowess as well, canning two big three-pointers over 10 minutes of play for a career best six points.

Simply put, the reserves didn’t skip a beat in several clutch situations.

“We didn’t play tired,” said Ray. “We actually used our bench. We need to start developing some kids to come in and give us some minutes.”

Eastern’s defense did not allow a double-digit scorer for Watertown. Rob Johnson led the Indians with seven points. After the half, all the points in the world wouldn’t have helped the Indians as the Lancers did not turn the ball over for the first 10 minutes of the half.

Trailing by two to open the first period, Eastern notched 10 straight points as threes by Violette and Mason gave the Lancers a 10-2 edge with 2:56 left to go in the frame.

After Watertown guard Samuel St. Hilaire hit a half-court, buzzer beating three to chop the deficit in half after eight minutes of work, the Indians simply would not go away.

Jenkins netted eight straight points for Eastern to open the second but a couple offensive rebounds and put-backs kept Watertown hanging around.

Halfway through the frame, D’Amato canned his first three of his career, Silva added one of his own before ending the half with one final lay-up from Jenkins.

And at intermission, Eastern led it by a 25-16 edge before the fateful third period decided the game for good.

Violette fueled a third period run that saw the senior score seven of the squad’s ten points over a 10-0 burst and when his last outside jumper found the bottom of the net, the Lancers led 35-16 with 6:11 to go in the tilt.

Late in the stanza, Violette jammed in another three, Silva added his second trifecta and when Collins sank his three to complete Eastern’s 21-point third period scoring binge, the Lancers were firmly in charge, 46-22.

Jenkins opened the fourth with a three-point bomb, Violette had yet another hoop and when Gonzales canned two free throws, Eastern’s imposing cushion reached 53-22 before reserves Ariza Kollojera, Mac Goulet, Adam Case, and Isaac Dubay mopped up to help the Lancers win the event by a 55-33 final to move to 2-2 on the campaign.

“I think our roles are starting to come through and are going to be defined a little bit more as we play with a little more chemistry and we get Carter [Dziedzic] back,” said Ray. “There’s a lot of things that are happening but what’s also happening is we’re starting to develop some younger kids and that’s going to be key.”