Local business, BBGC team up to bring fitness to families

The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center and Justin Michaels Fitness have teamed up to bring fitness programs for youth and adults in greater Bristol.

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, Justin Michaels, who has been professionally training Bristol residents for over 10 years now, hopes to help local families start 2017 in a healthier way. This all-inclusive fitness program will be offered at BBGC’s state-of-the-art facility on West Street.

For Michaels, this partnership serves as a way to expand his impact on the Bristol community. JM Fitness formed in 2013 before Michaels partnered with other local trainers to open the former MF Training, which operated on Main Street.

“While it [MF Training] was a success, I felt like we had more potential to help our clients and affect the city if we were back on our own,” said Michaels, adding how support from the Bristol community helped make this partnership possible. “The Boys & Girls Club is the ideal arena for my aspirations—which is to affect and influence more people. I want to now develop other trainers to follow in my footsteps to continue on with what I started.”

Michael Suchopar, CPO of BBGC, said this partnership with JM Fitness is just another avenue for the club to help youth, adults and families.

“We’re constantly searching for new ways and new services we can bring to the community,” said Suchopar, calling the part nership a ‘unique opportunity’. “We are very committed to…physical literacy, which teaches people knowing how to be healthy with their bodies and minds is just as important as reading, writing and arithmetic.”

JM Fitness will offer instructional classes in core training, strength training, high intensity and interval training, endurance, yoga and bodywork. Classes will be offered Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday classes will be offered in the morning starting this January.

Besides classes, adults will have access to open gym times at BBGC’s facility. Membership also includes custom nutrition plans and two monthly seminars.

“While we’re going to continue adding what we offer to the kids, this is also an opportunity for JM Fitness and the Boys & Girls Club to extend our offerings to adults,” said Michaels.

“We recognize that we need to do something for families and individuals of all ages,” added Suchopar.

Meanwhile, youth classes will meet two times a week, focusing on weight management, strength and conditioning.

JM Fitness also will be involved in BBGC’s new Physical Literacy program. Funded by ESPN, this program promotes youth wellness through exercise and mindfulness.

In addition, a childhood obesity program is in the works to educate youth and families.

“My vision for 2017…is to give people a fitness and wellness home, a place where they can go for open gym, for classes, for nutrition, for seminars,” said Michaels, who also is offering massage therapy and yoga.

Overall, Suchopar said he hopes this all-inclusive fitness program will heighten awareness about the need to be “physically, emotionally, and intellectually healthy,” while providing folks an opportunity to reach that goal.

“Stress and health are often compromised because people don’t have the tools or the means to get strong and healthy,” said Suchopar. “By providing a variety of tools, including Justin Michaels’s programs, that just opens the door for all that many more people to be…physically, mentally and emotionally happy.”

Michaels said his partnership with BBGC provides families an opportunity to develop a healthy lifestyle together.

“They [parents] bring their child with them, and it becomes more of a family night or family adventure,” said Michaels. “This collaboration…is going to be a huge benefit to Bristol families.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, JM Fitness will host a first-ever Family Fitness Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second floor of BBGC. From different exercise stations to a yoga presentation and meditation to a nutrition seminar, the free event will feature a variety of fitness festivities for the whole family.

Open to the public, Family Fitness Night also will include prizes and giveaways.

“We want this collaboration to offer things to Bristol as a community,” said Michaels. “Our lives our much more less limited when we are in good health. If we can chase good health…side by side with people in our family, then our family grows stronger.”

A grand opening event for JM Fitness will take place this Saturday (Jan. 7) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BBGC, 255 West St. The event will include a six-class sampler, staff introductions, membership discounts, prizes and giveaways. Open ceremonies will take place at 9:45 a.m.

For more information about JM Fitness, visit JMFitnessCT.com.