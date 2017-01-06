Obituaries: Henry T. Collin

Henry T. Collin, 46, of Bristol, passed away peacefully with his family at his side Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the UConn Medical Center.

Henry was born in New Britain on July 6, 1970 son of Henry and Bernadette (Theriault) Collin of Bristol. He was a great mechanic and from 2000 to 2010 he owned TC Motor Sports, LLC in Bristol. Henry loved boating, jet skis, motorcycling and snowmobiling. He was also a member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville.

Besides his parents, he leaves his sister, Marsha Torvinen and her husband Dennis of Bristol and his nieces Makayla Torvinen and Brandi Hoge and nephew Skylar Torvinen as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Henry also leaves his beloved “girls” Hollie and Angel, his loyal Pekingese dogs.

Henry’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol and will proceed to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Monday between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave an online message of condolence, leave a memory or a photo, please visit Henry’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.