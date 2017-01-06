Obituaries: Normand Henry Carleton

Normand Henry Carleton, age 96, passed away on January 4, 2017. He was the son of the late Rose D. and Peter J. Carleton and resided in Bristol all of his life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Lora Bonetta Carleton, nieces Jean Serratore, Lynn Garman and Marie Hartley, grandnieces Taylor Garman and Haley Garman Sault, and cousins John and Annie Bonetta. Normand graduated from St. Ann Parochial School in 1934 and from Bristol High School in 1938. He worked at the former Aymett’s Auto Arcade, Bristol Auto Arcade, T.C. Trudon Service Station, Andrew Terry Company and New Departure. Normand retired from the U.S. Post Office in 1977 after 30 plus years of services, and then worked part time for Stephen Pontiac for several years in different positions. Normand was a proud member of 10th Armored Division in World War 2 from 1942 – 1946 and fought in Normandy, France and Czechoslovakia. He contributed many items to the Bristol Memorial Military Museum and kept in touch with the families he stayed with during the war. He had many hobbies including an antique auto aficionado and owned several. He was also an avid maker of model cars and had a collection numbering in the hundreds at one time. Normand was a communicant of St Anthony Church. Funk Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in St Joseph Cemetery at a later date in the early spring. Please visit Normand’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

