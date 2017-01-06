Obituaries: Ruffina Hein

Ruffina (Wentland) Hein, 101, of Bristol, widow of Emil H. Hein, fell asleep in the arms of the Lord on Thursday (January 5, 2017) after a long, quiet, and purpose-filled life. Ruffina was born in Bristol on July 19, 1915 and was a daughter of the late Robert and Emily (Rindfleisch) Wentland. She was a lifelong Bristol resident where she was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. She had been active at church in the Seasoned Citizens and the Women’s Guild. She especially enjoyed and nurtured her family and friends looking for the good in everyone. Ruffina is survived by her two daughters: Janet Redman and husband Edward, of Bristol, and Trudy White of Burlington; a brother: George Wentland of Bristol; three sisters: Caroline Haupt of Paso Robles, CA, Minnie Reaves of Burlington, and Frances Parker of Michigan; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son-in-law: Peter White; two brothers, Robert and Paul Wentland, a sister: Dell Williams, a grandson, Edward A. Redman, Jr, and an infant great-grandson: Taylor Crossman White. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (January 10, 2017) at 11 AM at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the church chapel on Tuesday between 10 and 11 AM prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of arrangements. Please visit Ruffina’s memorial web-site at: www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

