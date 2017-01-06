Police blotter for Jan. 6

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Allyson M. Jenner, 39, of 21 South St. Ext., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to obey control signal.

Emory R. Strilkauskas, 21, of 144 Marlene St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with operation while under the influence, two counts of evading responsibility, failure to drive in proper lane and first degree reckless endangerment.

Robert S. Choinski, 32, of 172 Hillcrest Ave., New Britain, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with committing negligent homicide by a motor vehicle and failure to grant right of way on a left hand turn.

Trevor McCarthy, 24, of 735 East St., third floor, New Britain, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with operation while registered license suspended/revoked and operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld telephone.

Terry McCready, 50, of 127 Pine St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Carl Kobierowski, 40, of 3 Butternut Lane, Plainville, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Calvin Nickerson, 38, of 59 Buckley Ave., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and second degree breach of peace.

Amber Stanton, 35, of 59 Buckley Ave., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Tina Goewey, 40, of 228 Litchfied St., Torrington, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with interfering with an officer and second degree false statement.

Christopher Capolupo, 22, of 111 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, illegal possession of less than four ounces of marijuana, criminal attempt of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first degree assault, conspiracy to commit first degree assault, conspiracy to commit third degree assault, and third degree assault.

Edwin Velez, 22, of 361 King St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with third degree assault, conspiracy to commit third degree assault and conspiracy to commit first degree assault.

Gloria A. Ewings, 61, of 94 Lewis Rd., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Brian M. Ewings, 33, of 94 Lewis Rd., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Justina Gendron, 38, of 30 Cottage St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree violating condition of release, first degree criminal trespass, interfering with an officer and criminal attempt of assault on a peace officer.

Darcy L. Dec, 44, of 305 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with illegal possession and illegal possession of marijuana.

Christina Gudaitis, 46, of 46 Broad Place, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, third degree criminal mischief, and interfering with a 911 call.

Melissa LaPointe, 46, of 6 Treble Rd., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint and second degree breach of peace.

Kimberly Bartman, 38, of 10 Arnold Ct., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Leidy Florez-Diaz, 31, of 83 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Mauricio Ruiz, 40, of 83 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Jamie Newberry, 30, of 73 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Gary M. Rogers, 62, of 231 Mechanic St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.

Brian M. Ewings, 33, of 94 Lewis Rd., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with second degree violating condition of release.

Gloria A. Ewings, 61, of 94 Lewis Rd., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with second degree violating condition of release.

Michael Wojtuski, 59, of 57 Kenny St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Roger D. Bishop, 37, of 8 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with operation while under the influence, traveling too fast for conditions and failure to obey control signal.

Allan Degourville, 43, of no certain address, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny and second degree criminal mischief.

Lawrence G. Nordgren, 65, of 259 Sperry Rd., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with operation while under the influence, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to carry insurance ID.

Wayne L. Gouthro, 32, of 66 Beths Ave., Apt: 17, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with sixth degree larceny and second degree breach of peace.

Shani A. Stewart, 43, of 33 Ward St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with first degree criminal trespass, second degree breach of peace, and criminal violation of protective order nonthreatening.

Matthew M. Bailey, 25, of 64 Earl St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with operation while under the influence.

Christopher R. Thompson, 27, of 36 Birge Rd., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with evading through physical injury and/or property damage, no insurance, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and misuse of plate.