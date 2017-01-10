CCCI gets grant to address needs of elderly members of LGBT community

Connecticut Community Care (CCCI) has been awarded the third year of a multi-year $225,000 grant “Getting it Right: Creating an LGBT Responsive Organization” from The John H. and Ethel G. Noble Charitable Trust. This most recent award for $75,000 will provide CCCI with the opportunity to continue its leadership role in developing and implementing programs for aging services providers to help them become open and affirming in serving LGBT clients. A cornerstone of the initiative is a 20-page guidebook, “Becoming an LGBT Responsive Organization,” that includes sample talking points and scenarios.

“We are incredibly grateful to The Noble Charitable Trust for supporting our efforts to promote inclusivity for LGBT elders,” said Molly Rees Gavin, President of Connecticut Community Care, according to a press release. “LGBT elders who came of age when it was common to stigmatize and discriminate against LGBT persons are concerned about the erosion of their rights. This grant paves the way for us to continue to implement inclusive practices throughout our organization as well as to share resources with others, helping to broaden impact of the inclusivity message. Getting it Right is an opportunity for us to make a difference.”