Girl Scout cookies now being sold

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time. Girl Scouts are now taking orders for America’s favorite cookies. This year, Girl Scouts is celebrating its 100th season of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

Cookies available this year include:

Thin Mints; Trefoils; Samoas; Tagalongs; Do-si-dos; Savannah Smiles; Toffee-tastic; Girl Scout S’mores

Girl Scout Cookie fans who don’t know a Girl Scout can log onto gsofct.org and click on the “Looking for Cookies” button to connect with Girl Scouts participating in the cookie program in their town.