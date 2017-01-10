Martin Luther King Jr. Day closings announced

City Hall and the Bristol Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There will be no curbside collections on Monday, and all collection routes will be done one day later in the week, with Friday rubbish and recycle routes being done on Saturday, Jan. 21.

City Hall and the Transfer Station will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017.

As a reminder, holiday tree collection service ends Friday, Jan 13. Remaining trees may be brought to the Transfer Station with a permit.