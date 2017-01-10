Native son joins ‘The BEAT’

Bristol Beat Radio a.k.a The BEAT… Bristol’s Rock Mix, announced the newest addition to the team,

Bristol native and radio veteran Steve Savino.

Savino will take on the role of general manager and take the reins of our afternoon drive “On-Air Personality.”

Savino’s broadcast career started in Bristol and now he’s back in his home city.

Savino is a strategic, award-winning, technologically sophisticated media professional with a career spanning more than three decades, said a press release from Bristol Beat Radio. His roles in the industry have included assistant general manager, operations manager, and executive producer/affiliate relations. He has also worked as a broadcaster, news anchor and on-air talent, and received the Connecticut Associated Press annual awards 2004 – 2007. He also recently won an award from Massachusetts Broadcasters Association for his Bring Back Memorial Day PSA Campaign

Most of Savino’s roles in the industry have always been in some form of sales and client relations to assist and increase the bottom line.

Bristol Beat Radio is excited to make it full circle and welcome Steve Savino back to Bristol radio, said the press release.