Obituaries: Kazimiera Chyra

Kazimiera (Rokosa) Chyra, 92, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Ingraham Manor Skilled Nursing Facility with her family at her side. She was born October 15, 1924 in Panki, Poland, and was a daughter of the late Piotr and Teresa Rokosa. She was a long-time resident of Bristol, retiring from O/Z Gedney Company in Terryville, CT in 1986. She spent her retirement years gardening, baking and socializing with her circle of friends. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church and choir and a member of the Golden Agers. Her husband, Edward Chyra, predeceased her in 1996. She leaves her three children, Margaret Chyra and Theresa Chyra of Bristol; Albert Chyra and his wife Jadwiga of Burlington, CT; her two grandchildren Thomas Chyra and his wife Susan of Berlin CT, and Matthew Chyra and his wife Hedy of Brooklyn, NY; and her great-grandchildren Jennifer, William and Griffin; a sister: Sophie Polak; a brother: Piotr Rokosa and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express our gratitude to the nurses and caregivers at Ingraham Manor and to the Bristol Hospital Hospice for the quality care given to our mother for her last six months. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 9 AM at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol at 10 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday between 6 and 8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Kazimiera’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

