Police investigate suspicious death at Timber Lane home

Bristol police are investigating what appears to be a suspicious death at a Timber Lane home.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers found 59-year-old Gale McIntyre dead at her home on 66 Timber Lane yesterday evening. The preliminary investigation indicated the manner of death was suspicious, the release said.

Bristol police are currently interviewing neighbors and attempting to find any witnesses who may have observed anything suspicious in the Timber Lane neighborhood during the day, the release said.

While the Bristol Police Department’s detectives continue the investigation, the CT State Police Major Crime Unit is collecting evidence at McIntyre’s home, the release said.

As it is early in the investigation, police said in the release, additional details cannot be disclosed. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 314-4566.

