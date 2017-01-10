Rep. Ziogas gets committee assignments

State Representative Christopher Ziogas (D-Bristol), who recently took the oath of office in the 79th Assembly District, has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the General Assembly’s Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee by Speaker of the House Joseph Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington).

Rep. Ziogas was also named to the legislature’s Environment, Commerce, and Insurance and Real Estate Committees.

“As a first term legislator I want to thank Speaker Aresimowicz for the honor of being appointed Vice Chairman of the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee,” Rep. Ziogas said. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the Environment, Commerce, and Insurance and Real Estate Committees. I appreciate how important these committees are to the operations of state government and to my pledge to serve the needs of all the people in my district.”

“I’m confident Rep. Ziogas will be an important asset as he undertakes his new responsibilities in the legislature” Speaker Aresimowicz said. “His committees will be well served by the skill set he contributes.”

The Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee has cognizance of all matters relating to the Board of Regents for Higher Education and the Office of Higher Education.

The Environment Committee has oversight over matters relating to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The Commerce Committee has cognizance of all matters relating to the Department of Economic and Community Development, the Connecticut Development Authority and Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated.

The Insurance and Real Estate Committee has cognizance of all matters relating to insurance law and real estate law.