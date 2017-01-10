Retiree Golf League now registering

The 5th Annual Retiree Golf League is getting ready for another season.

It is open to all retiree area residents- including Southington, Terryville, Farmington, Burlington, Plainville, and Plymouth residents.

Participants play atPequabuck Golf Club, 56 School St., Terryville.

The league plays 20 weeks of golf (April 25 to Sept. 12) Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon. The final week will feature an 18-hole tournament and banquet.

The League Fees are $400 (includes green fees, banquet, and tournament and USGA handicap card). Pequabuck members pay $75 for the league (you will be required to show proof of membership at start of program to receive this rate).

To register, go to www.bristolrec.com, call (860)584-6160, or in person at the Parks and Recreation Office (2nd floor City Hall, 111 North Main St. Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

League is limited to the first 64 players signed up. Deadline to register is April 13.

For any questions, contact Jessie Petroka, recreation coordinator at jessiepetroka@ci.bristol.ct.us or (860)584-6160.