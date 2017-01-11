Board of physicians hearing today to discuss medical marijuana

The state board of physicians will hold a public hearing today to discuss petitions it has received to add seven conditions to Connecticut’s medical marijuana program. The public hearing will be held at the Department of Consumer Protection’s (DCP) offices at 450 Columbus Boulevard in Hartford in North Meeting Room D.

The Board of Physicians meets at least twice a year to consider petitions to add new conditions to the list of conditions that qualify for the palliative use of marijuana. Members of the public may petition the board by filling out this form completely. After a public hearing, the board gives a recommendation to the commissioner of DCP. If the board recommends that a condition be added and the commissioner agrees, condition additions will then go through the formal regulation process, which includes a period for public comment and review by the legislative regulation review committee.

“Wednesday’s hearing will be the first step we take in considering these new conditions as additions to the program. Our program is one of the most secure in the country, and we take the process by which conditions are added very seriously,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris in a DCP press release, “That’s why the medical community is so involved in our process, and there are multiple opportunities for public comment. We look forward to hearing from the public tomorrow about how we can continue to make our program as effective as possible for patients with severe debilitating conditions.”

The conditions being heard are:

· Atopic Dermatitis, Eczema

· Severe COPD/Emphysema

· Muscular Dystrophy

· Fibromyalgia

· Osteoarthritis

· Post herpetic Neuralgia, Peripheral Neuropathy and Allodynia from Shingles

· Rheumatoid Arthritis

There are currently 15,115 medical marijuana patients, 591 physicians registered to certify patients, 22 conditions approved for adults, and 6 conditions approved for patients under the age of 18.

Those who wish to find more information about the program may visit www.ct.gov/DCP/mmp, or contact the Drug Control Division at dcp.mmp@ct.gov or (860) 713-6066.